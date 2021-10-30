Monahans Sand Dunes
Monahans Sand Dunes
Monahans Sandhills State Park, Texas, 2020
Photograph © 2020 Mabry Campbell
Fine art prints available through Catherine Couturier Gallery in Houston, Texas.
Catherine Couturier Gallery
2635 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77098
Tel: (713) 524-5070
Email: gallery@catherinecouturier.com
31.618856 -102.811987
I love that place. You just have pretend not to hear the interstate
